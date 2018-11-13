MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family is filing lawsuit against Bethel University, accusing the school of disability discrimination.

According to the law firm, Villaume & Schiek, P.A., Christopher and Jennifer Camota Luebke have filed lawsuit against the university on behalf of their son, identified as A.C.

The parents say their son, a vulnerable adult, attended Bethel University’s Inclusive Learning and Development (BUILD) program in the fall of 2017. The university says the program provides supportive and comprehensive educational experience for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The university further states that the BUILD program would provide encouraging instruction, career-oriented curriculum, special mentorship, and on-campus living, all with a supportive Christian environment.

However, the parents allege that their son experienced “illegal conduct” and stopped attending the university.

According to a report from Inclusion Evolution, the parents say their son left the program because it did not provide enough inclusive classes or internship hours.

The lawsuit says Bethel University President Jay Barnes admitted to the wrongdoing in early October.

“After consideration of all the information presented, I find that disability discrimination occurred against your son, [A.C.], in the academic complaint, specifically with access to academic electives,” Barnes said in an Oct. 3, 2018 letter.

The law firm, along with the parents, announced the lawsuit at a press conference Tuesday morning.