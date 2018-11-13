ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Gov.-elect Tim Walz is calling on one of his predecessors for some advice.

Walz met with former Gov. Jesse Ventura at the Capitol on Tuesday. Ventura says the newly elected Democrat called him shortly after last week’s election to request a meeting.

The former professional wrestler-turned politician served a single term as governor and has largely left the public eye since leaving office in early 2003. He says he knows the “rat race” of winning an election and pivoting to building an administration.

But Ventura says the pair discussed something Walz is supportive of: Legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Ventura says Minnesota is “missing the boat” on the economic benefits.

Walz has previously expressed his support for legalization. Minnesota currently has a restrictive medical marijuana program.

