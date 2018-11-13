MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jeff Johnson, the Republican politician who lost his second race for governor last week, is done with elected politics.

The Hennepin County Commissioner told The Star Tribune on Monday that he doesn’t see himself running for any other elected office.

“I just think it’s time to give someone else an opportunity to change things,” he told the newspaper.

On Wednesday, Johnson, the GOP-endorsed candidate for governor, lost to DFL-candidate Tim Walz, amassing just 42 percent of the vote.

In 2014, Johnson lost to Gov. Mark Dayton in a slightly closer race.

As for the future, Johnson, 51, told The Star Tribune that he’s not sure what he’ll do next.

Johnson is currently serving his third and final term as Hennepin County Commissioner. He will retire from the County Board in 2020.

In a Facebook post last week, Johnson said his focus for the remaining months will be fighting for taxpayers.

“And then it’s time to move on from politics to something new,” he wrote. “Not sure what God has in his plan, but I’ll follow – and it’ll be awesome.”