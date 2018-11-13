Filed Under:Emergency Landing, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt Monday night when a small plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The plane was supposed to land in Duluth, but was re-routed to the Twin Cities because its front landing gear wasn’t working.

The Star Tribune reports the plane landed around 6:30 p.m., using its back wheels, then touching down with just the nose.

Six people were on the flight out of North Carolina. They were all OK.

The runway was closed for a time while the plane was removed, but officials say that did not affect airport operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.