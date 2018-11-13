MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools are experiencing bus delays Tuesday afternoon due to issues at the bus contractor’s terminal.

In a tweet sent out by the schools’ official Twitter account, a spokesperson said the school buses are running an hour to an hour and a half behind schedule. The delay is believed to be caused by a possible gas leak at a construction site, which shut down the road near the bus terminal for a quarter mile.

A separate tweet said students will “be supported” at their schools until buses arrive.

