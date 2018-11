WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman in Waite Park.

Daisy Perez, 65, was last seen at 38 Claremont St. around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing black pants and a brow parka with fur.

Police say Perez may be experiencing issues with memory loss.

Anyone who sees Perez is urged to call Waite Park Police at 320-251-3281 or to dial 911.