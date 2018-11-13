  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials north of the Twin Cities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred on Monday at 11:32 at the Hinckley Holiday Store on Fire Monument Road.

Officials say a male suspect entered the gas station wearing all black clothing with a bandana over his face and brandished a black and silver colored handgun to the clerk. After robbing the store, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen going on foot toward the Interstate 35 freeway bridge.

Video footage captured the suspect walking to the gas station from the north, where a Days Inn and Hardee’s is located.

Officials say while searching the area, officers located a man who appeared to match the suspect’s description, but he was found not to be involved in the robbery. He was arrested on unrelated charges, however.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-629-8380 or the tip-line at 320-629-8342.

