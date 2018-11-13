Filed Under:Dave Hutchinson, Hennepin County, Rich Stanek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Canvassing Board will meet Tuesday morning to certify the results of the Nov. 6 election, marking the official removal of Sheriff Rich Stanek from the position of the county’s top law enforcer.

Last week, Stanek released a public statement, saying the race between himself and his opponent, Dave Hutchinson, was “extremely close.” As results stand, Hutchinson defeated Stanek by 2,340 votes out of nearly 530,000 cast.

Stanek has yet to concede to Hutchinson, saying he will wait for the “official results” when the county canvassing board meets.

“Regardless of the outcome, I have every confidence that the entire agency will continue to provide public safety services to the residents, with compassion, dignity and respect — and with the very highest levels of professionalism,” he wrote.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. in the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.
