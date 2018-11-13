ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday by waiving entrance fees to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Nov. 23.

“I wish everyone in Minnesota a very happy Thanksgiving, and recommend visiting one of Minnesota’s beautiful state parks — for free — on Friday,” Dayton said. “Like sharing a meal, going for a walk can be a great way to spend quality time with family and friends.”

Because state parks offices and visitor centers will be unstaffed or minimally staffed on “Free Park Friday,” several on-site and online resources will be available for visitors.

For more information visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.