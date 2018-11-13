  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Free Park Friday, Mark Dayton, Minnesota State Parks, Thanksgiving
Gorgeous day hiking at Jay Cooke State Park.(credit: Nancy Blonigen)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday by waiving entrance fees to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Nov. 23.

“I wish everyone in Minnesota a very happy Thanksgiving, and recommend visiting one of Minnesota’s beautiful state parks — for free — on Friday,” Dayton said. “Like sharing a meal, going for a walk can be a great way to spend quality time with family and friends.”

Because state parks offices and visitor centers will be unstaffed or minimally staffed on “Free Park Friday,” several on-site and online resources will be available for visitors.

For more information visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.