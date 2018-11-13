  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bibelot, Closing, Gift Shop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A string of beloved Twin Cities gift shops is closing.

The Star Tribune reports Tuesday that the four Bibelot locations will close in the coming months. An exact date has not been set.

Owner Roxy Freese opened the first Bibelot store 52 years ago in St. Anthony Park. The shop, known for its unique crafts and imports, expanded to Grand Avenue in St. Paul, northeast Minneapolis and Linden Hills in south Minneapolis.

Freese, 86, is retiring.

She told the newspaper she has been trying to find a buyer for her four stores, adding that she will entertain offers before the stores close in early 2019.

As for shoppers, a “retirement sale” is slated to start Wednesday, with discounts up to 30 percent off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.