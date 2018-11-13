MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A string of beloved Twin Cities gift shops is closing.

The Star Tribune reports Tuesday that the four Bibelot locations will close in the coming months. An exact date has not been set.

Owner Roxy Freese opened the first Bibelot store 52 years ago in St. Anthony Park. The shop, known for its unique crafts and imports, expanded to Grand Avenue in St. Paul, northeast Minneapolis and Linden Hills in south Minneapolis.

Freese, 86, is retiring.

She told the newspaper she has been trying to find a buyer for her four stores, adding that she will entertain offers before the stores close in early 2019.

As for shoppers, a “retirement sale” is slated to start Wednesday, with discounts up to 30 percent off.