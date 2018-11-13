MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a precursor to hosting the men’s 2019 NCAA Final Four, U.S. Bank Stadium will hold its first basketball event, the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic.

The tournament, taking place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, will host eight collegiate teams, including the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.

Single-day tickets start at $15 and two-day passes are available in select price levels.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 to attend the pre-game tailgate party, which includes food and beverage specials and a tour of the Vikings locker room

“We are excited to provide fans with an awesome opportunity to experience great basketball games at U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” Patrick Talty, SMG general manager at U.S. Bank Stadium said.

For more information, visit U.S. Bank Stadium’s website.