  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball Classic, NCAA Final Four, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a precursor to hosting the men’s 2019 NCAA Final Four, U.S. Bank Stadium will hold its first basketball event, the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic.

The tournament, taking place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, will host eight collegiate teams, including the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.

Single-day tickets start at $15 and two-day passes are available in select price levels.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 to attend the pre-game tailgate party, which includes food and beverage specials and a tour of the Vikings locker room

“We are excited to provide fans with an awesome opportunity to experience great basketball games at U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” Patrick Talty, SMG general manager at U.S. Bank Stadium said.

For more information, visit U.S. Bank Stadium’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.