  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Afton, Afton Alps
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Afton Alps is set to open to skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

The Hastings ski area says it plans to have five chairlifts open, beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The five lifts will service a number of runs, some of which will include terrain features.

The weekend hours will be Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early season tickets cost $35 on weekends and $31 on weekdays. If purchased online, there’s a $5 discount.

Afton Alps says it plans to keep creating snow amidst this unusually cold November, with the hope of opening more lifts as the conditions allow.

Afton Alps is located about 30 miles east of Minneapolis, along the St. Croix River Valley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.