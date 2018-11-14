MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Afton Alps is set to open to skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

The Hastings ski area says it plans to have five chairlifts open, beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The five lifts will service a number of runs, some of which will include terrain features.

The weekend hours will be Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early season tickets cost $35 on weekends and $31 on weekdays. If purchased online, there’s a $5 discount.

Afton Alps says it plans to keep creating snow amidst this unusually cold November, with the hope of opening more lifts as the conditions allow.

Afton Alps is located about 30 miles east of Minneapolis, along the St. Croix River Valley.