MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men who died after they stole a Lyft driver’s vehicle, fled at a high rate of speed and crashed early Tuesday morning in Sherburne County have been identified.

David A. Isaacs, 42, of St. Cloud, and James M. Parkos, 46, of Sauk Rapids, died in a one-vehicle crash. Investigators believe Isaacs was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:12 a.m. near the 2300 block of Minnesota Boulevard Southeast.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in progress and upon arrival, met with a 46-year-old man from St. Cloud. The man, who is a Lyft driver, said he previously responded to a request for a ride in the area of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. There, he picked up two men.

The driver told authorities he drove the two men around for a short time, as they did not appear to know where they were going. Then, near 2300 Minnesota Boulevard, one of the men in the back seat reached over the seat and grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the vehicle to nearly veer off the road.

The driver then pulled over, stopped the vehicle and the same man grabbed him and threatened to kill him. The victim then got out and called police.

Investigators say Parkos was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Isaacs was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.