  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Lyft, Sherburne County, Stolen Vehicle
(credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men who died after they stole a Lyft driver’s vehicle, fled at a high rate of speed and crashed early Tuesday morning in Sherburne County have been identified.

David A. Isaacs, 42, of St. Cloud, and James M. Parkos, 46, of Sauk Rapids, died in a one-vehicle crash. Investigators believe Isaacs was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:12 a.m. near the 2300 block of Minnesota Boulevard Southeast.

RELATED: 2 Dead After Stealing Lyft, Reaching Speeds Over 110 MPH & Crashing

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in progress and upon arrival, met with a 46-year-old man from St. Cloud. The man, who is a Lyft driver, said he previously responded to a request for a ride in the area of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. There, he picked up two men.

The driver told authorities he drove the two men around for a short time, as they did not appear to know where they were going. Then, near 2300 Minnesota Boulevard, one of the men in the back seat reached over the seat and grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the vehicle to nearly veer off the road.

The driver then pulled over, stopped the vehicle and the same man grabbed him and threatened to kill him. The victim then got out and called police.

Investigators say Parkos was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Isaacs was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.