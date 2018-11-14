ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Another important Minnesotan is being honored Wednesday night.

Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed Wednesday “Diane Sims Page Day.” The late wife of former Vikings player and retired Supreme Court Justice Alan Page is also being remembered at a special event at the University of St. Thomas.

She is being honored for her commitment to education. The couple launched the Page Education Foundation in 1988. It has helped young people of color attend college for more than 30 years.

Alan Page will be travelling to Washington, D.C. to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday. Diane Page passed away at the end of September after a battle with breast cancer.