MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — There’s always plenty to do in Minneapolis, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story. From a celebration of the Mississippi River to a volunteer program to benefit those exiting homelessness, here are three fun things to do around town that won’t cost you a dime.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

Friends of the River happy hour

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F51178631%2F631035543%2F1%2Foriginal Go Free This Week With 3 No Cost Events In Minneapolis

This event celebrates the mighty Mississippi River and the people who protect it. In collaboration with Indeed Brewing Company, attendees will raise a glass to the hometown river while enjoying snacks. A cash bar will be available. Speakers from the Friends of the Mississippi River group will share information and updates.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Bold Steps 2018: Families at a Crossroads

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F50709089%2F183188148215%2F1%2Foriginal Go Free This Week With 3 No Cost Events In Minneapolis

This event showcases how the Conflict Resolution Center’s programs help families at risk. Speakers will discuss how Restorative Services assists young people in avoiding suspension and further involvement in the criminal justice system. This breakfast and fundraising event will include moving stories about the group’s work.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Dorsey, 50 S. Sixth St., Suite 1500.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Home for Good volunteer event

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F49313309%2F1018290484%2F1%2Foriginal Go Free This Week With 3 No Cost Events In Minneapolis

Volunteer to help those moving out of homelessness by assembling welcome home kits. These kits include nearly 70 household items for families in need, sponsored by United Way and its nonprofit partners. Volunteer shifts from 9-11:30 a.m. are still available.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 S. Marquette Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

