ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Right now, there are 13 tents at the homeless encampment below the Cathedral of St. Paul. People who call this space home were told the site will be cleared Thursday by 10 a.m.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation — the agency that oversees this state-owned strip of property — the site will be permanently cleared.

St. Paul city officials working with homeless advocates hope to come up with a plan for people living in tents, but cold temperatures have forced them to act now.

MnDOT says the move is necessary to protect the health and safety of people living here. Their main concern is fire safety — three tents have caught fire at the Cathedral encampment.

“We’re seeing that the people who are living there are gathering more materials to provide heat, i.e. firewood, so that means the risk of fire is even greater,” said Kevin Gutknecht, communications director for MnDOT.

Homeless advocates from St. Paul and Ramsey County are on site trying to help the people still living at the encampment find somewhere to go.