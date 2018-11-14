BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) — Among the sadness of the Camp Fire’s path of destruction, stories of perseverance and determination are emerging.

Paradise resident Jeff Hill was checking to see if a house was still standing Sunday when he stumbled upon a horse in a pool. Hill said the horse look like she had given up and had “the look of defeat in her eyes.”

He did not know how long the horse had been in the pool but Hill said she was shivering uncontrollably and was caught in the pool cover.

READ: THE LATEST: Officials Working To Identify The Dead Using DNA, Older Methods

Luckily the pool cover allowed her to stay suspended and prevented her from drowning.

Hill managed to unhook the pool cover and pulled the horse to the shallow end of the pool where she was guided up the steps.

After emerging from the pool, the horse then shook off, gave Hill some love and walked off “assuring she was okay.”

Hill’s said his family lost everything in the fire. A gofundme has been started to help the family recover from this devastation.