MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just five days after announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball, Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer has a new edition to his family.

Pioneer Press sports columnist and former Twins pitcher Charley Walters announced the arrival of Charles Joseph Mauer on Twitter.

This is the third child for Mauer and his wife, Maddie. They also have 5-year-old twin girls named Emily and Maren.

The Mauers originally met when they both attended Cretin-Derham Hall School in St. Paul. They married in 2011.

Mauer retired on Friday after 15 seasons with the Twins. He was drafted out of Cretin in 2001, and went on to win numerous accolades, including the American League MVP award in 2009.