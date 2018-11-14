MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A law enforcement official says lawyer Michael Avenatti is in police custody following a domestic abuse allegation.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity, says police took Avenatti into custody Wednesday after responding to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Avenatti is best known as the lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels. She says she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. The president has denied the allegation.