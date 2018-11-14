MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a 42-year-old St. Paul man killed in a shooting on Sunday in Plymouth.

The incident happened late Sunday night on the 3100 block of Walnut Grove Lane. Officers responded at about 11 p.m. and were met at the door by the suspect, who said there was a shooting victim inside the home.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Aaron Westrick Johnson of St. Paul. Authorities say he died of a gunshot wound to the hip, and his manner of death is homicide.

The suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with police.