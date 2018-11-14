MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Savage Police squad car was damaged after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday night.

Police said that the incident happened just before midnight on Highway 13 near Dakota Avenue. The squad car had pulled onto the side of the road behind a stalled vehicle.

As the squad was parked, a driver crashed into it from behind, with Officer Alex Casey still in the driver’s seat of the squad.

Casey was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. The Minnesota State Patrol, after responding to the crash scene, arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation. The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Scott County Jail.

Savage Police reminded drivers of the Ted Foss “Move-Over” Law that’s been in effect for nearly two decades.

“Please remember when you are on a road with two or more lanes going the same direction, drivers shall move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles that have their flashing lights activated. The strengthened law, however, includes roads with only one lane going each direction. If it’s not safe to move over, drivers are expected to slow down,” the department said in a press release.