MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council will vote Wednesday evening on whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Back in early October, St. Paul city leaders proposed the $15 minimum wage ordinance.

“We should be on schedule to pass the $15 minimum wage ordinance by the end of this year,” said City Councilmember Chris Tolbert at the time.

The plan would involve a phased in hike in the minimum wage, ranging from five, seven and nine years.

For the largest businesses employing more than 100 workers, the minimum would be reached by 2023. Workers at smaller businesses with under 100 employees will reach it in 2025.

The so-called “micro businesses” — with five or fewer employees — will pay the $15 minimum by 2027.

The ordinance does not include a tip credit, which the hospitality union fought hard against. It means that servers will be entitled to the $15 minimum wage without factoring in their earnings from gratuities.

Minneapolis is already requiring employers phase in the $15 minimum wage.

The vote in St. Paul is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.