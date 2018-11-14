  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are advising residents in Northeast Minneapolis to beware of suspicious activity following a string of burglaries and property damage where a suspect used a truck to break open garage doors.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the burglaries and garage door busting happened last week, between Wednesday and Friday, in the city’s Audubon Park and Waite Park neighborhoods.

Two homes reported burglaries. Four others reported damage to their garages.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as an old gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is advised to call 911. Also, residents in the area are advised to make sure their garage’s main and service doors are secured with quality locks and screws.

