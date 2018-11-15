MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks one month since anyone has seen 13-year-old Jayme Closs, and people in Barron, Wisconsin were asked to wear green.

Green was Closs’s favorite color and the symbol for missing children.

She went missing after her parents were shot and killed inside their Barron home in October.

We’ve learned investigators did find Closs’s cell phone inside the house charging. Now, the FBI is examining additional surveillance video.

Also, DNA testing has been done to eliminate potential suspects. Investigators are using a Behavioral Analysis Unit to create a suspect profile.

The Barron County Sheriff says they have cleared more than 2,300 tips. The FBI is also offering at $25,000 reward for information that leads to Closs.

The tip line to contact with any tips on Closs’s disappearance is 1-855-744-3879.