MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lot of guys are sporting facial hair for Movember. Now, a new survey shows men with beards are found to be more attractive.

The survey asked 8,500 women to rate men on attractiveness.

Men with light-heavy stubble came in first, followed by full beards and light stubble. Clean-shaven was last.

“Beards may be more attractive to women when considering long‐term than short‐term relationships as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources,” the study concluded.

The study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

