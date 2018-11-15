  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brooklyn Park Police Department, Junior Lawrence, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking a suspect after a victim was hurt in a stabbing in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Park police responded to an assault involving a knife on the 7500 block of Kentucky Ave. Officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds to the head and face. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and he still hasn’t been located.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Junior Lawrence. He’s believed to be driving a bright blue 2019 Toyota C-HR. The vehicle is believed to have no license plate, and a yellow temp sticker in the rear window. Police say the vehicle could have a Minnesota license plate ACT-198.

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department)

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help to find Lawrence, or the vehicle. If you see either Lawrence or the vehicle, call 911 and don’t’ approach him.

Anyone with information about the incident or who might knew where Lawrence is should call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763) 493-8222.

