  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fergus Falls, Southwest Kansas, Tractor Trailer

WELLSFORD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people killed when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in southwest Kansas and caught on fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Wednesday when the rig that 55-year-old Gary Heald, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was driving crossed the center line on U.S. 54 near the town of Wellsford in Kiowa County. He then rammed the rig that 38-year-old Justin Wise, of Arkansas City, Kansas, was driving.

Both drivers were killed, along with 56-year-old Cheryl Thoma, who was a passenger in Heald’s rig. She also was from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash. One truck was empty and the other was carrying pork products.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.