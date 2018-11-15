WELLSFORD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people killed when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in southwest Kansas and caught on fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Wednesday when the rig that 55-year-old Gary Heald, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was driving crossed the center line on U.S. 54 near the town of Wellsford in Kiowa County. He then rammed the rig that 38-year-old Justin Wise, of Arkansas City, Kansas, was driving.

Both drivers were killed, along with 56-year-old Cheryl Thoma, who was a passenger in Heald’s rig. She also was from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash. One truck was empty and the other was carrying pork products.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)