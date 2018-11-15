  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Back Surgery, Governor Mark Dayton, Mayo Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Mark Dayton says he expects to return to St. Paul in the next few days.

He’s at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after having back surgery more than a month ago. Dayton had the initial surgery on Oct. 12, and underwent a second procedure several days later.

In a letter to WCCO, the Gov. Dayton says he’s still at Mayo for physical therapy because he’s having trouble with his leg strength and balance. He’s also had some post-surgery complications with his lungs.

Dayton says he’s in constant contact with his staff.

