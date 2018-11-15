Thanksgiving is almost here, and it’s the busy season for asking questions at local wine shops. Something about the turkey makes people worried about what to pair. It’s hard – because you might want one wine for drinking with appetizers, another wine with turkey, and another wine with the heavy side dishes that many of us enjoy.

A couple general rules: Turkeys tend to be dry. High-acid whites pair perfectly: German whites tend to work well, Gruner Veltliners, Rieslings. If you like red, everyone goes Pinot noir for good reason: It’s light but bold enough to deal with all the crazy flavors on a Thanksgiving plate. If you like a big red, skip the Cabernet and go Zinfandel. I know – red and turkey? Yep, it works.

I also think you can’t go wrong with a rose wine and a sparkling wine. But if you’re normally a $6 wine drinker, step up to a $12 wine (I have many suggestions below). If you normally live in the $15 range, go up to $22. There’s no reason to spend more than that really, but if you want to spend more than that, I have some really special wine suggestions, too.

My friend Jason Kallsen from Twin Cities Wine Education has one more tip: Don’t eat cranberry sauce with your main course. “There is nothing that will kill the nuance and details of wine faster than cranberry sauce,” he said. “Serve it as an intermezzo between the main course and a dessert,” a shock to the palate before all that pumpkin pie.

UNDER $15 BUDGET THANKSGIVING WHITE WINES

LUND’S & BYERLY’S WINE SHOP

Cote Paradis Chenin Blanc-Viognier

$13.99

South African white blend of grapes indigenous to the Loire Valley and Northern Rhone respectively. “Off-dry” this gives plenty of crisp flavor, great aromas and plenty of soft flavors. All stainless steel, so no oaky influences.

WINE THIEF, St. Paul

Domaine de Pouy Gascogne

$11.99

This Southern French wine is dry, but citrus and tropical notes for days. Very refreshing.

SOLO VINO, St. Paul

Saint Lannes Cote de Gascogne 2017

$10.99

Beautiful base notes of apricot and white peaches, bright and flavorful.

1010 WASHINGTON WINES & SPIRITS, Minneapolis

Domaine de Menard Cuvee Marine 2017

Gasconne, France

$9.99 (Regular $11.99)

Fruity ripe with green and citrus fruits and a touch of honey. Refreshing and tangy!

ZIPPS, Minneapolis:

Evolucio Furmint

$11.99

This great for the money Hungarian white is mostly Furmint with a little bit of Muscat that makes this lively and fresh with floral notes and stone fruit. It’s great for turkey and even that Jell-o salad your grandma insists on making even though no one touches it.

ROSE:

Piazza Grande Lambruso Rose

$11.99

This dry sparkling rose from Italy is our go to Thanksgiving wine. It is so yummy and fun and at this price you’ll want a few bottles because it will disappear before you know it.

UNDER $15 BUDGET THANKSGIVING RED WINES

WINE THIEF, St. Paul

Seméli “Feast” Agiorgitiko (EYE-EAR-TEA-KO)

$11.99

This Greek wine has soft red and blue fruits with a hint of black tea.

SOLO VINO, St. Paul

Dom. De La Guicharde Cotes du Rhone 2016

$11.99

More fruit forward then expected with a great back end.

1010 WASHINGTON WINES & SPIRITS, Minneapolis

Durdilly Beaujolais 2017

Burgundy, France

$11.99 (regular $14.99)

Great fruit backed by crisp acidity. Traditional Beaujolais for a traditional Thanksgiving!

ZIPPS, Minneapolis

Beauregard Bourgeuil

$12.99

Everyone will have a cheap Pinot Noir at the table, why not try something new? This Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley is fully of cherry fruit with a touch of earth and herbs and killer for the price.

$15- $30 “I LIKE MY FAMILY A LOT” WHITE WINES

SOLO VINO, St. Paul

Ecker Gruner Veltliner 1L 2017

$18.99

Glorious green apple, green pear with a fantastic acidic playfulness.

WINE THIEF, St. Paul

Roland Tissier Sancerre

$26.99

This 100% Sauvignon Blanc is full of mineral and citrus notes. This one keeps the mouth watering.

LUND’S & BYERLYS

2015 Trimbach Gewurztraminer; Alsace, France

$23.99

Gewurz means “spicy” in German, but no real spice here. Instead an aromatic treat for the olfactory senses! Baked peaches and a hint of white pepper and maybe ginger. Totally dry – this is a compelling pairing with not only the bird, but the sage stuffing, candy sweet potatoes.

1010 WASHINGTON WINES & SPIRITS, Minneapolis

Antica Chardonnay 2015

Napa Valley, California

$29.99 on sale (Regularly $41.99)

Crisp lemon backed by minerality. Think Chablis not California with this one!

ZIPPS, Minneapolis:

Zilliken Riesling

$18.99

Think you don’t like Riesling? This beauty will change your mind and have you coming back for more. It has just a touch of sweetness with awesome acidity perfect to pair with everything on the table.

$15- $30 “I LIKE MY FAMILY A LOT” RED WINES

LUND’S & BYERLYS

2013 Green & Red Chiles Mill Vineyard Zinfandel

$29.99

The “governator” Schwarzenegger tried to get California to name Zinfandel the state grape. He failed, however, young and rambunctious reds like this Zinfandel can complement the Tom Turkey and all its accoutrements. Lots of fruit on the palate and not a lot of tannins is a great pairing!

WINE THIEF, St. Paul

Groundwork Counoise

$19.99

This Californian red has bright acidity, lean textures, and hints of cranberry. Perfect for even the driest of turkeys.

SOLO VINO, St. Paul

Ecker Zweigelt 1L 2017

$18.99

Fresh and lively red fruit with a wonderful soft finish.

1010 WASHINGTON WINES & SPIRITS, Minneapolis

Leah Jorgensen le Coeur de Tour Rain Gamay 2016

Willamette Valley, Oregon

$26.99 on sale (Reg. $29.99)

Sharp and tangy, packed with potent cranberries and earth tannins.

ZIPPS, Minneapolis:

Domaine Rolet Arbois Poulsard

$21.99

This ethereal red from the Jura region of France is the wine to serve to the hipster at the table and will please even the snobbiest of winos.

$30 + “I LOVE MY FAMILY” SPLURGE THANKSGIVING WINES

WINE THIEF, ST. Paul

RED:

Chateau de Haute-Serre Cuvee Prestige

$44.99

This 100% Malbec is a real stunner. Dark fruits, crushed leaves, and a touch of graphite.

CHAMPAGNE:

Marc Hebrart Brut Champagne

$54.99

Bubbles serve not only as a tasty beverage, but a palate cleanser as well. Perfect for in between plates!

SOLO VINO

WHITE:

Paetra Elwetritsche Riesling 2016

$34.99

Classic dry German style Riesling, made by a Saint Paulite.

RED:

Paetra Pinot Noir 2017

$29.99

Elaborate bright dark cherry notes with a serious tannic structure.

LUND’S & BYERLYS

ROSE CHAMPAGNE:

Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose NV

$99.99 (on sale for $87.99 through January 3)

100% Pinot Noir, from some of the finest cru’s, aged for a minimum of 5 years, this wine pleases every time! Think currants, strawberries and black cherries. Lovely mousse. A winner!

RED:

Ridgedale only

2016 Domaine August Clape St. Peray

$54.99

Only 100 cases of this phenomenal wine even made it to the States it’s unlikely that you’ll find it anywhere. L & B Ridgedale has about 12 bottles. 40 year old Marsanne vines makes for a classy white with tons of character! Pear, melon, lemon and an attractive nuttiness on the long finish.

1010 WASHINGTON WINES & SPIRITS, Minneapolis

WHITE:

Prager Klaus Riesling 2015

Wachau, Austria

$79.99 on sale (Regular $89.99)

Fruit forward with the perfect amount of acidity and elegant and rich at the same time.

RED:

Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015

Rhone, France

Sale $99.99 Reg. $109.99

A stunning wine from the first sip! Fruits, berries and smoke…just a perfect complement to your Thanksgiving feast.

ZIPPS, Minneapolis:

WHITE:

Huet Clos du Bourg Demi- Sec Vouvray

$40.99

Huet is a classic Vouvray producer and this slightly sweet style will go with everything. It is so complex and delicious that you might just forget about the food.

RED:

Abeja Merlot

$49.99 (SALE $34.99)

This is the perfect wine for those of you sick of being told to drink a light bodied red at Thanksgiving. This Merlot is soft and silky without being too fruity and finishes a little spicy. A Merlot to make you forget you’ve ever seen Sideways.

ROSE CHAMPAGNE:

Mousée Fils Rose Effusion

$54.99 (SALE $49.49)

Because… rosé Champagne. You cooked it all, or you didn’t, but you deserve it either way.

Here are the addresses and links for all the stores mentioned in this roundup:

Lunds & Byerlys (Ridgedale)

13081 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

Wine Thief

1787 St. Clair Ave, St Paul

Solo Vino

517 Selby Avenue, St. Paul

1010 Washington

1010 Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Zipps Liquors

2618 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis