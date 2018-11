MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center overnight with an apparent gunshot wound has died.

The incident happened late Wednesday.

Minneapolis Police said they did not receive any 911 calls or notice any activity on ShotSpotter technology, and say it’s not immediately clear where the shooting may have occurred.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Police said they are still investigating. Stay with WCCO.com for updates.