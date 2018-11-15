MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 37-year-old man who was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare overnight with gunshot wounds has died.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say the shooting may have happened around 11 p.m. somewhere in the area north of Dowling, south of 42nd Avenue North and east of Fremont.

Minneapolis Police said they did not receive any 911 calls or notice any activity on ShotSpotter technology. Investigators say the shooting is believed to have occurred outside of a building or inside of a vehicle.

The victim and nature and cause of death were not immediately identified.

Police said they are still investigating. Stay with WCCO.com for updates.