MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in October.

According to officials, the number of unemployed Minnesotans is 86,118 – the lowest that figure has been since the last recession.

During the month of October, the state’s labor market gained 3,400 jobs when seasonally adjusted – a technique that measures and removes predictable seasonal patterns regarding employment and unemployment to give a more accurate representation of statistics.

Seven of 11 major job sectors gained jobs in October. Leisure and hospitality gained the most with 2,500 added jobs. Construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; manufacturing; information; and education and health care all showed growth as well.

Mankato showed the highest growth rate with 2.9 percent, with Minneapolis-St. Paul coming in second with 1.7 percent.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development says Minnesota has gained 36,450 jobs over the past year. The state’s private sector gained 1.3 percent. National numbers show a 1.7 percent total growth rate for the year, with 2.0 percent in the private sector.