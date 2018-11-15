  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Economy, Job Growth, Minnesota Department Of Employment And Economic Development, Unemployment Rate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in October.

According to officials, the number of unemployed Minnesotans is 86,118 – the lowest that figure has been since the last recession.

During the month of October, the state’s labor market gained 3,400 jobs when seasonally adjusted – a technique that measures and removes predictable seasonal patterns regarding employment and unemployment to give a more accurate representation of statistics.

Seven of 11 major job sectors gained jobs in October. Leisure and hospitality gained the most with 2,500 added jobs. Construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; manufacturing; information; and education and health care all showed growth as well.

Mankato showed the highest growth rate with 2.9 percent, with Minneapolis-St. Paul coming in second with 1.7 percent.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development says Minnesota has gained 36,450 jobs over the past year. The state’s private sector gained 1.3 percent. National numbers show a 1.7 percent total growth rate for the year, with 2.0 percent in the private sector.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.