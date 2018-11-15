  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Chris Shaffer, Movember
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are now at the halfway point of Movember.

Movember, or “No-Shave November,” is a growing trend to raise awareness about men’s health.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says men die, on average, five years earlier than women. Prostate and testicular cancer contribute to the disparity.

Also, four out of five people who kill themselves are men.

The Movember Project recommends regular prostate exams for “men of a certain age,” encourages healthy lifestyles and suggests discussing mental health concerns.

All month, WCCO’s chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer has been growing out his facial hair to help raise awareness.

Here’s a link of resources explaining the background behind Movember, and the causes it benefits.

