MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Schwan’s is being sold to a company in South Korea.

Schwan’s will be operated as a subsidiary of CJ Foods America, and its headquarters will remain in Marshall and Bloomington.

It’s a $1.8 billion deal, and that the Schwan family, which started the company in 1952, will still have 20 percent of the business and run the home delivery service.