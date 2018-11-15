  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Dream Williams, Missing Toddler, West St. Paul Police Department

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities in West St. Paul are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-month-old girl.

Police say Dream Williams was in the care of her father, who is currently incarcerated and refusing to provide information on her whereabouts. Her mother has sole legal custody and reported the girl missing Wednesday night.

(credit: West St. Paul Police Department)

Police say they’ve spoken with family and friends, and none know where the girl is. Authorities say they have reason to believe she is in the care of family friends or relatives that they haven’t spoken to and aren’t aware of the custody situation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact West St. Paul police at (651) 322-2323.

