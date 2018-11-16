MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings player Alan Page has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump honored Page and six other recipients with the highest civilian honor in the nation.

The honor for Page, who lives in Minneapolis, comes just weeks after the loss of his wife, Diane. Page and Diane launched the Page Education Foundation in 1988. It has helped young people of color attend college for more than 30 years.

Page played for the Vikings from 1967 until 1978, and was a member of the legendary “Purple People Eaters”. He was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1972, the first defensive player to earn the honor.

He also served on the state’s Supreme Court for 22 years.

WATCH FULL CEREMONY HERE:



The other recipients include doctor and philanthropist Miriam Adelson, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah and Roger Staubach, the Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Posthumous honors were granted to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and Antonin Scalia.