MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic congressional candidate Dan Feehan has conceded defeat in Minnesota’s razor-close 1st District race.

Feehan issued a statement Friday saying all counties in the southern Minnesota district have now finished checking their results for accuracy, and the final count still shows him trailing Republican winner Jim Hagedorn by 0.45 percentage points. That’s above the state’s threshold of 0.25 points for triggering a taxpayer-paid recount.

Feehan congratulates Hagedorn on his victory and encourages him “to represent each and every voice in Congress.”

The race was one of the few in which a Republican won a House seat held by a Democrat. Rep. Tim Walz gave up the seat to run for governor.

Feehan’s campaign manager, Sean Oyaas, says the Iraq War veteran is leaving the door open to another run.

