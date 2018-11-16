  • WCCO 4On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — The 34th Film Independent Spirt Awards have showered nominations on Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age tale “Eighth Grade,” Lynne Ramsay’s thriller “You Were Never Really Here” and Paul Schrader’s religious drama “First Reformed.”

Each scored four nods in nominations announced Friday, including best picture. Also nominated for best picture: Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Debra Granik’s father-daughter tale “Leave No Trace.”

Doled out the day before the Academy Awards, the Spirits honor independent film, selecting from nominees with budgets under $20 million. That left many of this year’s Oscars contenders, like “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther,” out of the running.

The Spirits’ ensemble award will go to Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria.”

The awards will be broadcast live on IFC on February 23.

