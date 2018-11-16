  • WCCO 4On Air

Executive Producer, WCCO Jobs
Title: Executive Producer (Morning)
Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Oversee strategy and execution of morning news on all platforms, including the 4:30-7a and 9a newscasts
  • Motivate our teams to create unique, visual, emotional and compelling content
  • Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events
  • Review and copy edit news scripts to ensure accuracy, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements
  • Understand brand and manage broadcast and digital platforms so product is consistent with the brand
  • Use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content
  • Coach and inspire on-air talent, producers and photographers to work and collaborate well together
  • Hold regular critique and feedback sessions
  • Work with News Director and Assistant News Director to own all station events and community outreach projects
  • Complete additional duties as assigned by News Director

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a producer or 3 years’ experience as a news manager in a Top 25 market
  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills
  • A risk taker who thrives off innovation
  • A mentor who listens and inspires a team

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

