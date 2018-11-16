Comments
Title: Executive Producer (Morning)
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Oversee strategy and execution of morning news on all platforms, including the 4:30-7a and 9a newscasts
- Motivate our teams to create unique, visual, emotional and compelling content
- Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events
- Review and copy edit news scripts to ensure accuracy, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements
- Understand brand and manage broadcast and digital platforms so product is consistent with the brand
- Use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content
- Coach and inspire on-air talent, producers and photographers to work and collaborate well together
- Hold regular critique and feedback sessions
- Work with News Director and Assistant News Director to own all station events and community outreach projects
- Complete additional duties as assigned by News Director
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a producer or 3 years’ experience as a news manager in a Top 25 market
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills
- A risk taker who thrives off innovation
- A mentor who listens and inspires a team
