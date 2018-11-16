MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 200 people reportedly gathered in north Minneapolis Thursday night to mark the third anniversary of Jamar Clark’s death.

The Star Tribune reports that the crowd gathered near the intersection of James and Plymouth avenues, where the 24-year-old was fatally shot by police in 2015. No charges were filed against the officers, who said that Clark reached for an officer’s gun during a struggle.

RELATED: ‘My Family Is Still Fighting’: 3 Years Since Jamar Clark Shot

Braving a cold rain, the crowd marched down Plymouth Avenue to the Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, where they interrupted a meeting led by Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis City Council member representing the north side. He is also the son of attorney general-elect Keith Ellison.

Jeremiah Ellison was an activist at the time of Clark’s death. He was one of hundreds who protested the shooting during weeks-long occupation of the 4th Precinct police station.

After disrupting the meeting, individuals from the crowd took to a microphone, accusing the now-city council memeber of not holding police accountable, the newspaper reports.

The night ended, however, with Ellison embracing the group and chanting with them.