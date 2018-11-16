MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 21-year-old Ahmed Jirde in October, and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Maurice Tyrone Forest, 38, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree, intentional murder.

Police say they found Jirde slumped in the passenger seat of a parked car near 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East on Oct. 15. Jirde was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that a man drove him and Jirde to the area of the shooting, parked the car, and said he would be back. The witness heard gunshots a minute later and realized Jirde had been shot before calling police.

Authorities say the driver told police he was looking to purchase crack cocaine from Forest when he left the car. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Forest walking to a parking lot where investigators recovered four discharged cartridge casings.

In court, Forest said he intentionally fired into the vehicle where Jirde and the witness were.