MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple people showed up early Friday morning with injuries at a downtown Minneapolis hospital after an apparent shooting nearby.

The injured people were dropped off a Hennepin Healthcare around 2:45 a.m. Shortly after, police put up crime tape around a black SUV just outside the hospital entrance.

About a block away, on the 800 block of Portland Avenue South, there was another crime scene. A WCCO-TV photographer saw shell casings in the road in front of the HQ Apartments.

A neighbor said he heard eight to 10 gunshots.

WCCO-TV has reached out to official for more information.