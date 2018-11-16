  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple people showed up early Friday morning with injuries at a downtown Minneapolis hospital after an apparent shooting nearby.

The injured people were dropped off a Hennepin Healthcare around 2:45 a.m. Shortly after, police put up crime tape around a black SUV just outside the hospital entrance.

About a block away, on the 800 block of Portland Avenue South, there was another crime scene. A WCCO-TV photographer saw shell casings in the road in front of the HQ Apartments.

A neighbor said he heard eight to 10 gunshots.

WCCO-TV has reached out to official for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.