“November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Oylive is one of Animal Humane Society’s loving seniors who’s looking for a home.

Oylive is a 16-year-old Pomeranian mix. She originally came to AHS a few years ago after being found as a stray. She was quickly adopted and in a loving home for about 2 years. Her most recent family is now moving and can’t take Oylive with them.

Oylive is an easygoing lap dog who enjoys lounging around. We know the perfect home is out there for her.”

