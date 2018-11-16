MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in southern Minnesota may need to have the shovels ready Saturday morning as a snowstorm is threatening to dump up to 4 inches along the Minnesota River valley and communities south of the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the southern part of the Twin Cities metro.

The snowstorm is tracking to blow into the west-central Minnesota Friday afternoon and swing south, moving along the Minnesota River valley overnight and into Saturday morning.

Brisk winds will accompany the storm, creating hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

Here's a look at forecast radar showing the timing of snowfall this afternoon through the evening. More details on snowfall timing & accumulation for your specific location can be found at https://t.co/ezaOcwM11S #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/388efoACkK — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 16, 2018

WCCO-TV meteorologist Matt Brickman says communities between Marshall and Rochester could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Near the Twin Cities, there’ll be less to shovel, but up to 3 inches could accumulate in areas of the south metro.

After the snowstorm moves into Wisconsin, there won’t be much melting. Temperatures Saturday will be well below average, and they won’t climb above freezing in the metro until the middle of next week.

However, the Thanksgiving Day forecast is shaping up to be warm, with highs climbing into the 40s.