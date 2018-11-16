Title: Digital Operations Specialist

Department: Sales

Shift: Varies

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

The Digital Operations Specialist will report to the WCCO-TV Digital Sales Manager and will be responsible for managing and coordinating all aspects of WCCO’s digital advertising campaigns.

PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Coordinate administrative aspects of the digital advertising sales process: Work with Account Executives on completing and submitting orders Obtain creative for digital advertising internally or from client Input advertising campaigns into billing and trafficking systems Monitor, maintain, and optimize digital advertising campaigns Compile and disseminate client activity reports as needed Work closely with the CBS Local Digital Group in New York



Assist in the management of the administrative functions of WCCO.COM Maintain daily, weekly and monthly internet activity reports Assist accounting department in digital billing management Assist in the fulfillment of WCCO’s contests and promotions.



Assist in the WCCO digital sales process Create unique sales promotions, including contests and special advertising programs, focusing on relevant local events & content sections within the site. Educate sales staff about all online sales opportunities; Develop sales proposals and banner ad mock-ups for local sales staff as needed.



Assist with administrative duties, which contribute to the servicing of TV station accounts.

Work with Traffic department regarding sales orders and posting.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

BS / BA degree required

Results Focused, Self Starter, Team Orientated

Basic understanding of HTML & proficient with Microsoft Office

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Internet advertising savvy

Proficiency with DoubleClick for Publishers, Photoshop, and/or Google Analytics a plus.

