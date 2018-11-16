MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hill-Murray School athlete who collapsed on the football field last month spoke Friday to reporters about his brain injury and how the community is helping him recover.

On Oct. 27, Zach Zarembinski collapsed on the sidelines during the third quarter of a game against St. Paul Johnson. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

He had suffered a brain hemorrhage and required emergency surgery. After 17 days in the hospital, he was released earlier this week.

“I’m just grateful for all the support that I’ve gotten and all the people that’ve been there for me,” Zarembinski told reporters Friday.

The athlete’s parents said it was “heartwarming” how the school and football communities came together to rally around Zarembinski while he was in the hospital.

Due to his injury, Zarembinski can no longer play football. But he plans to throw shot put this spring.