GROVE CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into oncoming traffic Friday.

Police say Yasmin Abdi Ahmed was traveling westbound on Highway 12 when she lost control of her Chevrolet Venture and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of traffic.

Ali Danzeisen, 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries after colliding with Ahmed. A third person in a separate vehicle was also involved, but did not report any injuries.