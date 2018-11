MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lives across the country were forever changed Saturday in a special way on this National Adoption Day.

In Hennepin County, 22 families finalized their adoptions at the Juvenile Justice Center in Minneapolis.

That means 38 children and teenagers have new and official homes Saturday night.

