ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Autopsy results show the St. Thomas University student who died in her dorm room suffered from complications to asthma.

The Pioneer Press reports Katherine “Katie” Mullen, 19, suffered respiratory distress before she was found unresponsive in her bed Oct. 19.

Mullen, an Andover native, was on the dean’s list at the university and worked in its Academic Counseling & Support office. She was also a staff member at Andover’s YMCA working in different children’s programs.

A fundraising page has been set up in Mullen’s honor to raise money to send kids to camp in the summer.

