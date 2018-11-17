FRUITLAND, Utah (AP) — Authorities have begun searching a central Utah reservoir for a missing man and woman.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says a family member Thursday night reported that a 26-year-old Salt Lake County woman and a 24-year-old Minnesota man didn’t return from a camping trip to Strawberry Reservoir as expected Tuesday.

Their identities weren’t released.

The office says the woman’s vehicle was located near the reservoir and that her dog and an overturned canoe she reportedly had taken on the trip was found on an island in the reservoir.

Officials say searchers were using a robot to look underwater.

Strawberry Reservoir is 57 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

